THOMPSONVILLE — Ludington's golf team scored a two-day total of 774 at the Traverse City Central Tee Off at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville Friday and Saturday.
The Orioles shot a 393 on Friday on the Betsie Valley course, and they came back to score a 381 on Saturday on the Mountain Ridge course.
Ben Zwick shot an 81 on Friday and scored an 84 on Saturday to lead the Orioles. Justin Plamondon had a two-day total of 194. Ian Van Houten scored a 211, and Ed Gamble earned a 212. Kyle Heimerdinger scored a 213, and Trey Forfinski's total was 221.