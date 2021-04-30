MUSKEGON — Ludington's boys golf team won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference's jamboree at University Park in Muskegon by 28 shots.
The Orioles dominated the jamboree as Ludington had the top five individual scorers, with Blake Benson scoring a 42 for medalist honors.
"I'm really happy to see Blake come around and have a good day today," said Ludington coach Noah Genson. "He struggled his first few matches, and he had a couple of shots here or there go astray."
Carson Holmes shot a 45, and Ben Zwick scored a 47. Jake Plamondon and and Eddie Gamble each scored a 48, and one score factored into the team scoring. Reece Ward scored a 64 in his first-ever varsity match.
Western Michigan Christian was the jamboree runner-up with a 210. Muskegon Catholic shot a 216, and Manistee finished with a 223.