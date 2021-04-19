SHELBY — The Ludington boys golf team won the Shelby Invitational Monday at Oceana Golf Club, edging Whitehall by eight shots.
“It was really chilly. That really affected the guys today,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson. “This was their first 18-hole match, and for some, it was the first 18-hole match ever. It was tough, but it was really good for them.
“We left with 10 medals and a trophy, and that makes for a pretty successful day,” Genson said previously.
The Orioles were led by Ben Zwick, who finished second overall with a score of 86. Carson Holmes shot a 94, and he was fifth overall. Two golfers played best-ball with Eddie Gamble and Justin Plamondon scoring a 92 as a pair. Another pair played in a scramble format and Jake Plamondon and Jack Johnson had a 93.
Whitehall’s Steve Cullen was the medalist with a 79.
“Ben Zwick had a pretty good round. He was second playing against one of the tougher golfers in the region in Cullen. (Cullen) doesn’t do a lot wrong, and you try to replicate what he does. I think Benny held his own. He had a couple of bad holes, but overall, I think he played really solid.”
The Orioles best-ball tandem of Gamble and Plamondon turned in the best score of those playing in that format, Genson said.
“They played together in our first match, and they have pretty good chemistry,” Genson said.
Pentwater’s golf team finished fifth in its season debut. Drew Kolenda finished third overall with a score of 92. Alivia Kolenda scored a 104 and she was 10th.
Hunter Cornelisse and Mikey Carlson were second in best-ball for the Falcons with a 94. The team of Nathan Macher and Aubriana Foster scored a 111 in the scramble format.
“We are so happy with our results considering we are such a young team,” said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. “Drew is the only player to have competed (on) varsity, and he is now a 10th grader. The rest of our team is all ninth and eighth graders. We are thrilled to begin their varsity golf career.”
Mason County Central didn’t have enough golfers to score as a team. Wyatt Green and Jacob Maidens played best-ball with the pair teaming for a 138. Kolden Myer and Ryan Budzynski played in the scramble format for a 108.
“It was the first time competing for these guys,” said Central coach Tim Genson, “(and) their play improved during the course of the round. (They’re) very new to the game with room to improve. (The) very cold conditions didn’t help their feel.”