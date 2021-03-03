A strong offensive performance from the Ludington boys basketball team helped lead to its highest offensive output of the season, as it topped Lakes 8 Activities Conference rival Manistee Tuesday night, 73-39.
In the early goings of the season, Ludington coach Thad Shank noted that his team was still trying to find its way on offense.
After a 73-point performance, Shank thinks that his boys are finally getting into a groove.
“I was really excited with how we looked on offense tonight,” said Shank. “I thought we ran the ball a little harder tonight and shared the ball extremely well on that end of the court.”
Manistee had plenty of chances on its opening possession, grabbing six offensive rebounds with the sixth resulting in the first basket of the game with over a minute of the opening quarter gone.
The Oriole defense woke up after that first possession, wreaking havoc on the Chippewas while creating turnovers into a pair of layups.
A pair of Oriole baskets extended their run to 9-0 to grab a seven point advantage, but free throws from Manistee’s Trevor Mikula put an end to the run.
Ludington ended the quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 10-point lead into the second quarter.
Following a three-point play from the Chippewas to cut the Orioles’ lead to seven on their opening possession of the quarter, Ludington responded with a 12-0 run to stretch their lead out to 19 with just under two minutes to play in the quarter.
The Chippewas outscored the Orioles by five points to close out the half, but Ludington still held a 14-point advantage, leading 30-16 at the break.
The two teams traded baskets to open the second half, with the Orioles able to add onto their lead to make it a 17-point game three minutes into the third quarter.
Ludington continued to add onto its lead in the third with help from the outside shot, as they took a 22-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Baskets from Nick Patterson and Levi Laman to start the fourth quarter gave the Orioles a 30-point lead with six minutes to play in regulation.
Ludington kept up the heat on both ends of the floor in the fourth as the Orioles were able to come away with their its conference win of the season.
David Shillinger led the Orioles with 20 points followed by Peyton LaCombe with 13 and Dylan Eaton chipping in with 11.
The Chippewas were led by Caiden Cudney with 16 points.
MANISTEE (39)
Huber 1 0-0 2, G. Schlaff 2 0-0 4, D. Schlaff 2 0-0 4, Cudney 5 5-5 16, C. Adamski 1 0-0 2, Rischel 2 1-1 6, Flumini 0 1-2 1, Fell 1 0-0 2, Mikula 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 9-13 39.
LUDINGTON (73)
Shillinger 8 2-2 20, Petterson 2 1-2 6, Laman 3 0-0 6, Barnett 2 0-0 4, Fessler 1 0-0 2, Eaton 4 0-0 11, Gunsell 1 2-3 4, Wincheski 2 2-2 7, LaCombe 4 3-3 13. Totals 27 10-12 73.
Manistee;6;10;13;10;—;39
Ludington;16;14;21;22;—;73
3-point goals—Manistee (2): Cudney, Rischel. Ludington (9): Eaton 3, Shillinger 2, LaCombe 2, Wincheski, Petterson. Total fouls—Manistee 12, Ludington 14.