FLINT — Ludington’s bowling teams saw their individuals have their season come to a close at the MHSAA Division 2 individual bowling regional hosted by Flint Kearsley at Richfield Bowl in Flint.
Ludington’s Rylee Hardenburgh was the highest finisher as she bowled a six-game series of 801 and finished 36th out of 65 bowlers.
Elivia Byrd (716), Sophia Nogueira Rupp (714), Karly Gokey (661), Grace Ashley (609) and Sofia Vivenzi (532) rounded out the Orioles.
Flint Kearsley’s Ava Boggs won the regional championship with a 1,255. Taking 10th and the final state-qualifying spot was Donna Freese of Bay City John Glenn with a 1,023.
Cameron Fetters finished 45th in the 89-bowler field to lead the Ludington boys. He bowled a six-game series of 956. Fetters’ best game was his first one when he rolled a 201.
Also bowling for Ludington was Darious Byrd (883), Dominic Reamer (838), Damion Ott (808), Jaden Shultz (698) and Aidan Zinn (628).
The individual regional champion was Bay City John Glenn’s Logan Lerive with a 1,307. The 10th and final state qualifier was Iron Mountain’s Aidan Bourassa. He won a tiebreaker with Clio’s Luke LeClaire.