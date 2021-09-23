TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington's junior varsity boys tennis team defeated Traverse City St. Francis 12-8 in a competition Wednesday in Traverse City.
The two teams played both singles and doubles action.
Victories for Ludington in singles play were by Will James, Chaz Leonard, Christian Serna, Joey Castonia, Rylan Mirretti, Andrew Schrader, Jonah Bluestein, J.T. Szoboslzy and Zach Walunus.
Earning victories at doubles play were the teams of Joey Castonia and Ethan Kline, Rylan Mirretti and Andrew Schrader, and Jonah Bleustein and Caleb Benz.