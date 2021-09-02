At Schoenherr Tennis Center, the Ludington junior varsity boys tennis team dropped a dual to Mona Shores Tuesday afternoon.
Ludington fell in singles play, 4-3, and lost in doubles play, 3-2.
Earning victories in singles play were Will James (No. 1), Ethan Kline (No. 4) and Ben Coleman (No. 7). Taking losses were Chaz Leonard (No. 2), Andren Walden (No. 3), Christian Serna (No. 5) and Joey Castonia (No. 6).
Coleman and Castonia teamed up for a victory at No. 3 doubles. Leonard and Walden teamed up at No. 1 doubles and James and Kline teamed at No. 2 doubles, and those teams were defeated.