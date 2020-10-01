At Schoenherr Tennis Center, Ludington's junior varsity boys tennis team defeated Big Rapids, 11-2, on Wednesday.
For the singles players, No. 1 Jacob Ratcliff won 8-0, No. 2 Gabe Hogenson won 8-1, No. 3 Ward won 8-4, No. 4 Will James got the win 8-1, No. 5 Christian Kennedy won his match 8-5, No. 6 Mitchell won 8-2, No. 7 Leonard won 8-7 with a tiebreaker win 7-2, No. 8 Kline shut out his opponent 8-0, and No. 9 Christian Serna lost 4-8.
No. 1 doubles Gabe Hogenson and Ward won 8-4, No. 2 doubles James and Kennedy won 8-4, No. 3 doubles Leonard and Mitchell won 8-6, while No. 4 doubles Kline and Serna lost 2-8.
Their next match will be Thursday at Cadillac.
On Tuesday, the Orioles fell to Mona Shores, 14-2.
Picking up the win in the singles was Chaz Leonard by a score of 8-6. Reese Ward lost a tough match as he fell 6-8.
In doubles, the No. 1 doubles team of Will James and Ward won 8-7 that went to a tiebreaker where they won 7-1.
The No. 3 doubles team of Gavin Mitchell and Ethan Kline lost 7-8 while going into a tiebreaker where they fell 6-8.