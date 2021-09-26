Ludington's junior varsity boys tennis team was third at its own quad Saturday morning at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
Spring Lake was the tournament winner with 19 points followed by Traverse City Central with 17 points. Ludington scored nine points, and Traverse City St. Francis had three points.
The No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Kline and Joey Castonia were the flight runner-up as was the No. 3 doubles team of Zach Walunas and Vincent Ott.
Placing third was Will James at No. 1 singles, Ben Coleman at No. 3 singles and Caleb Benz at No. 4 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Chaz Leonard and Andrew Walden and the No. 4 doubles team of Rylan Mirretti and Andrew Schrader also finished in third place.