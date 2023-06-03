KINGSLEY — Ludington’s baseball team dropped an 8-0 decision in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal to eventual champion Gladwin Saturday in Kingsley, 8-0.
Jonny Weinert pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits to take the loss.
Gage Jones and Ryan Kandalec each had a hit.
Division 3
District at Hart
HART — Hart’s baseball team fell to White Cloud, 10-0, in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal Saturday in Hart.
District at Traverse City Christian
TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee’s baseball team lost, 8-3, in an MHSAA Division 3 district championship game Saturday to Benzie Central.
The Chippewas defeated Traverse City Christian, 4-1, in the semifinals. Benzie Central defeated Manton, 12-0, in five innings to reach the championship game.
More will be in Monday's edition of the Daily News.