Ludington's and Manistee's girls soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie Wednesday evening at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The Chippewas scored first as Reese Superczynski-Shively scored just four minutes into the game. The score remained 1-0 Manistee at halftime.
"Our first half was probably our ugliest first half all season," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "Even against some of the teams we've played, we looked better. We struggled with our passing, we struggled with connecting our passes (and) we struggled with our decision-making. We were not very aggressive going after balls in the first half. Manistee was out-hustling us and created some opportunities and capitalized on one."
Following halftime, Ludington took 10 minutes to knot the game up at 1-all when Maddy Billings scored with an assist to Ashley Stowe.
"First of all, we had to relax and settle down," Anderson said. "We had to cleanly trap the ball. And we had to go through the ball, and that's something you can control and how hard you work. In the second half, we essentially made it a half-field game."
Anderson praised the play of the back line for the Orioles (3-6-1, 2-2-1 WMC), composed of Karly Mesyar, Jaelyn Laird, Elianna Jeruzal and Annie Kline.
"They kept us in the game and kept it manageable," Anderson said.