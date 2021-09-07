The Ludington-Pentwater Broken Toe Tournament was split between the Lincoln Hills team from Ludington and the Pentwater Tennis Club team.
The Lincoln Hills men won, 4-2, while the Pentwater women won, 4-1.
The men’s tournament started in 1974, taking last year off because of COVID-19. The women’s tournament began in 1995, and it, too, took last year off.
In the open division for the men, Ludington’s Chris Toellner and Harmy Deal defeated Jay Goldner and Dave Baker, 6-4, 6-3. In the other open division contest, Pentwater’s Mike Carlson and Todd Townsend defeated Steve Rasmussen and Wade James as Rasmussen and James retired.
In the 60-plus division, Ludington’s Jerry Meyer and Peter Van Cleve defeated Pentwater’s Mile Bass and Steve Tracy, 6-0, 6-2. Paul Botts and Tom Kudwa of Ludington beat John Dipangrazio and Scott Shaw, 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (5). Pentwater’s Bob Monfort and Jim Kett defeated Ludington’s Marc Lenz and Bruce Lowing, 6-1, 4-6.
In the 70-plus men’s division, Jim Beckstrom and Stan Wilson, of Ludingotn, beat Pentwater’s Bob Guilford and Rob Cunningham, 6-2, 6-3.
In the women’s division, Pentwater’s Kim Challonder and Cass Goldner beat Ludington’s Abby Henry and Ann Delonge, 6-2, 6-1. Alina Shaver and Stasie Valentine of Pentwater defeated Kristy Stiles and Megan Compeau, 6-0, 6-0. Ludington’s pair of Barb Beckstrom and Angel Lefevre defeated Valerie Alexander and Lisa DeMoss of Pentwater, 7-5, 6-1. Jackie Tracy and Cindy Dipangrazio of Pentwater defeated Carol Polston and Anne Marie Rasmussen of Ludington, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (8). Pentwater’s Mary Pat Harris and Debbie Fisher rounded out the victory with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Paul Linville and Carol Linville of Ludington.