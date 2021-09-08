Ludington's boys tennis team started the Coastal Conference dual season Wednesday with North Muskegon, and the Orioles and Norsemen played to a 4-4 tie at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
The Orioles won all four doubles flights while North Muskegon took all of the singles flights.
"We are not excited about the result," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "However, we still control our chances to win the conference. We know what we have to work on and will get after it starting (Thursday)."
The Orioles return to play Saturday with a quad that includes Petoskey, Grand Rapids West Catholic and Coopersville.
"We have some outstanding players coming in on Saturday," Killips said. "Petoskey is a Division 3 power and (West Catholic) has the likely top player in all of Division 4. It will be an exciting day that will push us to improve."