MUSKEGON — The Ludington boys golf team started the Lakes 8 Activities Conference race with a 26-shot lead after the first jamboree hosted at Chase Hammond by Western Michigan Christian.
The Orioles were led by Ben Zwick as he grabbed medalist honors in his third straight competition. He scored a 41.
“He’s pretty much our most consistent golfer,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson.
Carson Holmes scored a 46 with Blake Benson and Justin Plamondon each scoring a 47 to round out Ludington’s scores. Genson said the jamboree was Benson’s first with the team, and Benson hit the ball very well.
Genson also said Holmes is close to really having some breakout rounds in competition, too.
Also playing for the Orioles were Eddie Gamble with a 55 and Jake Plamondon with a 65.
“I’m proud of the way they played,” Genson said.