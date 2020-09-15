WHITEHALL — Ludington’s boys tennis team scored a 5-3 victory against Whitehall to open Coastal Conference competition Monday afternoon in Whitehall.
“We won the last three matches on the courts. We were down 3-2 with three flights playing,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “Nathan Reisterer and our No. 2 doubles team of Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnston pulled off three-set wins. Then No. 3 singles player Charles Kolb sealed the match after a two-and-a-half hour battle.”
Reisterer won, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Kolb won, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2. Johnston and Walunas won, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Killips was very impressed with Kolb’s victory and the way the team played overall.
“As a whole I was pleased with today,” he said. “We have some things to work on but we also have some momentum to build on. It was a great way to win watching a freshman (Charles Kolb) go out and win such a tight match with the entire team score riding on it. He played 45 minutes longer than anyone else, so there was pressure.
“It was a great match and a great way to walk away with a victory.”
Also picking up victories were the No. 3 doubles team of Nathan Seymour and Ethan Walden, 6-1, 6-3, and the No. 4 doubles team of Jacob Ratcliffe and Andrew Barz.
“Our doubles teams played well today,” Killips said. “Even though it doesn’t show as a victory, our No. 1 doubles team played very well today also. (Our) No. 2 doubles had the big win late in the match to help move towards the team win.”
Ludington travels to Fremont Wednesday for its second conference dual.