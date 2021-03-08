Ludington Recreation middle school tennis: The Ludington Recreation Department is hosting a tennis program for middle school students from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 13. The program is for sixth, seventh and eighth grades with six Saturday matches. To register or get more information, go online to www.ludingtonrec.net.
