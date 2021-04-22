Ludington Recreation Adult Beach Volleyball: All Ludington Recreation Adult Beach Volleyball matches will be played on Sundays at Stearns Park between 3 and 8 p.m. The league is offering two separate sessions both with four league matches and one tournament. Teams of four to six players may register at www.ludingtonrec.net. Each session is $25/player or teams may play in both sessions for $35/player. The deadline to register for session one is Wednesday, May 19. Matches for session one are on June 6, June 13, June 20 and June 27. The tournament for session one will be held on Sunday, July 11. The deadline to register for session two is Wednesday, June 30. Matches for session two are on July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. The tournament for session two will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15. The beach volleyball organizers are excited to offer two sessions to be able to accommodate the most players. Teams may choose to play either five or 10 game nights. Splitting into two sessions also allows for new teams to join midsummer. The game times will be determined after registration has closed. Each session will end with a bracket-style tournament. Winning teams will continue in the main bracket. Losing teams will compete in a second bracket. The bracket is determined by the result of the league matches. Teams with more game wins will be seated against teams with low game wins. Visit facebook.com/groups/ludingtonbeachvolleyball for more information about the league. Register your team at www.ludingtonrec.net by Wednesday, May 19, to play in session one. Beach volleyball organizers are Robert Rochowiak, Katie Provenzano, Tony Provenzano and Maggie O’Neil. For more information, call 231-794-2786, email ludbeachvolleyball@gmail.com or search Ludington Beach Volleyball on Facebook.
Ludington Recreation Adult Beach Volleyball
