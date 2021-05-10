MANISTEE — Ludington's boys golf team finished second to host Manistee in Monday's Lakes 8 Activities Conference jamboree at Manistee National.
Manistee shot a 185 with Ludington scoring a 194.
"We didn't come focused today," said Orioles coach Noah Genson. "If we were a little more focused, I think things would have gone better for us. We were a little lackadaisical warming up. Some got off to a good start. Ben (Zwick) started slow, but he came around."
Zwick again led the Orioles with a 44. Blake Benson and Justin Plamondon each scored a 49. Eddie Gamble and Carson Holmes each scored a 52. Jake Plamondon shot a 59.
Medalist honors went to Jacob Scharp of Manistee as he scored a 42.