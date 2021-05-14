MANISTEE — Manistee’s boys and girls track teams edged Ludington for the Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship Friday afternoon at Manistee’s track.
The Orioles’ boys were edged by two points by Manistee, 165 to 163, while Ludington’s girls were clipped by 10 points by the Chippewas.
Ludington’s Craig Fuller won the league title in the 800. Teammate Andrew Talsma finished fourth. Fuller was the 1,600 champion with Jose Flores fifth and Talsma sixth. Fuller also won the championship in the 3,200. Flores was fourth, and Evan Bennett was sixth.
Lucas Petersen swept the hurdles events for league titles. Teammate Caleb Smith was third in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles. Smith won the high jump, and Petersen was the runner-up.
Ludington’s Chazz Rohrer swept the throws. Adam Keffer was third in the shot put and fourth in the discus. Charles Austin finished fourth in the shot put.
Kyle Wendt finished fourth in the 400, followed by Will Siegert finishing fifth. Braden Kronlein was fourth in the pole vault. Nathan Reisterer was sixth in the long jump.
Wendt, Ultan Ryan, Eddie Gamble and James Strahan was fourth in the 800 relay. Siegert, Gamble, Petersen and Jessari Lehan were second in the 1,600 relay. Trey Keson, Bennett, Talsma and Siegert were second in the 3,200 relay.
Dylan Johnson won the 400 for the Chippewas’ boys.
Luke Senters finished second in the 800, and Griffen Antal was fifth. Senters was also the runner-up in the 1,600, and Antal was fourth. Abdul Ghennewa was second in the 3,200 and Jack O’Donnell was third.
Evan Scarlata was second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Evan Dalke was fourth in the 110 hurdles, and Connor Rischel was sixth. Scarlata was also third in the high jump, and Rischel was third in the long jump.
Anderson Johns finished third in the 100, and Max Miles finished fifth. Miles was fourth in the 200, and Johns was fifth.
Landen Powers was the runner-up in the shot put and discus. Nick Weaver was fifth in the shot put and discus. Caius Johns finished sixth in both events.
Kooy and Johns finished 1-2 in the pole vault. Kooy was fourth in the long jump, and Jarod Wright was fifth.
Manistee’s 400 relay team of Trevor Spencer, Miles, Kooy and Johns was second. Spencer, Miles, Trevor Mikula and Kooy were third in the 800 relay. Jordan Fink, Kenton Zatarga, Mikyla and Trevor Johnson were third in the 1,600 relay. Senters, Antal, Ghennewa and Dylan Johnson won the 3,200 relay.
Ludington’s Gwen Shamel won the league title in the 400, and Isabel Grubius was sixth. Shamel also won the 800 title, and Olivia Andersen was fifth followed by Mackenzie Keillor finishing sixth.
RyAnn Rohrer swept the throws for league championships. Isabella Acheson was fourth in the shot put.
Lindy Murphy won the pole vault championship, and Mia Voss was fourth.
Andersen was third in the 1,600, and Keillor was fourth. Andersen was fourth in the 3,200 and Keillor was fifth. Erin Reilly took sixth.
Ashley McPike was third in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Kaylee Malt was fifth in the 100 hurdles, and Tamberly Williams was sixth. Williams was fourth in the 300 hurdles, and Malt was sixth. Malt took second in the high jump, and Reilly was third.
Briseis Mendez was fourth in the 100 and 200. Zoe Voss was third in the 200.
Reilly was second in the long jump, and Murphy finished third followed by Emma Klein taking fourth and Williams was sixth.
Ludington’s 400 relay was third as Izzie Lundberg, Mia Voss, Mendez and Zoe Voss teamed up. The 800 relay team of Mia Voss, Malt, Grubius and Mendez was third. Anna Burton, Klein, Zoe Voss and Shamel finished second in the 1,600 relay. Andersen, Keillor, Burton and Shamel won the 3,200 relay.
Raegan Codden won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles. Libby McCarthy won the 300 hurdles and the high jump.
Lacey Zimmerman won the 100. Ashtyn Janis won the 200 and was second in the 100. Allie Thomas was second in the 200 and 400.
Olivia Holtgren finished third in the 800, and was second in the 1,600. Cecilia Postma was fifth in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
Manistee’s Brooke Jankwietz was second in the shot put and and third in the discus. Alyssa Jackoviak was sixth in the discus. Callie Ronnign was fourth in the shot put.
Kendal Waligorski was second in the pole vault. Dannie Miles won the long jump.
Manistee’s 400 relay team of Zimmerman, Kasey Eckhardt, Codden and Janis won the league title. The 800 relay of Zimmerman, Eckhardt, McCarthy and Janis won the league title. Thomas, McCarhty, Eckhardt and Zimmerman won the 1,600 relay. Postma, Thomas, Jayna Edmondson and Holtgren were second in the 3,200 relay.