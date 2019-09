HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's girls golf team finished sixth at its own 10-team invitational Friday afternoon at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township.

Big Rapids won the tournament with a team score of 354. Ludington shot a 421 as a team. Manistee finished eighth, scoring 433.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.