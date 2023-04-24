RAVENNA — Ludington’s girls soccer team scored a 2-0 shutout victory at Ravenna Monday evening in West Michigan Conference play in Ravenna.
The Orioles (3-6, 2-2 WMC) owned an 1-0 halftime lead on a goal from Ashley Stowe. She was assisted by Kylee Johnson. Mya Martin scored in the second half for the victory.
Grace Ashley and Cambria Britton combined for the shutout. Ashley made five saves on five shots while Britton had seven saves on seven shots. Ludington had 18 shots on goal.
“We really controlled the game,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We had a lot of possessions. They packed in a high back line. We had some opportunities, but we couldn’t get the diagonal pass. We had three or four chances where we could have bust this game wide open.”
Ludington returns to play Wednesday when it hosts Manistee in a WMC contest.