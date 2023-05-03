Ludington's girls soccer team shut out Shelby in its home finale Wednesday evening at Oriole Field in Ludington, 5-0.
Ludington's conversion from natural grass to artificial turf is expected to get underway soon, forcing the Orioles onto the road for the remainder of the season. Orioles coach Kris Anderson was happy with the way his quartet of seniors played in their final home game.
"It was a good way for our seniors to go out. Bre Iteen, she was able to get a few minutes in tonight after spending the last couple of years injured. Annie Kline scored a goal. Maddy Martin had a good game at outside mid," Anderson said.
"Erika Hatch had a decent game tonight," Anderson said previously. "She played a couple of nice crosses into the box. We actually scored a goal on a corner kick. She kept the ball alive and from going out of bounds, and we capitalized on the opportunity.
"They're the last group that had the unfortunate 2020 season," Anderson said later. "They were freshmen that year. It was a good way to cap their home career with the result."
Ludington (4-7-2, 3-3-1 WMC) owned a 2-0 halftime lead. Joining Kline on the scoresheet was Madeline Billings, Kylee Johnson and Madison Gasaway. Elianna Jeruzal had an assist.
Cambria Britton was in the goal in the first half, and she made three saves on three shots. Grace Ashley made six saves on six shots in the second half.