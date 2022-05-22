REED CITY — Ludington softball bested Reed City, 9-5, before falling to Evart in the championship game, 1-0, on Saturday in Reed City.
"This was a very competitive tournament. All four teams were pretty equally matched, so we really had to play well. We made a lot of plays and Lilli made some big pitches to get key outs," said LHS coach Sierra Holmes. "We had opportunities to score more runs, especially in that second game, but Evart's pitcher did a good job of attacking our hitters."
Lilli Goodrich pitched both seven inning games for the Orioles, giving up nine hits and one walk while striking out nine in game one and six hits and striking out eight in game two.
The Orioles' offense was led in game one by Keeley Curtis who went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, and Goodrich who was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Brynn Fortner was 2-for-4 with a a double and an RBI and Jody Meisenheimer hit a double while Kendra Gilchrist drew three walks.
In game two. against Evart, Brynn Cole, Curtis and Goodrich all went 1-for-3 at the plate.
"Overall, we played at a pretty high level all day and we were very pleased with that. It's always tough to lose a close game like that, especially a tournament championship, but we try to focus on the positive," commented Holmes. "This was a great experience for us as we prepare for districts."
The Orioles are now 11-9.