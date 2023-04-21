CADILLAC — Ludington’s softball team split a non-conference doubleheader with Cadillac Friday afternoon, losing the opener, 16-11, and dropping the second game, 11-9.
“This was a good doubleheader for us to play,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “Our teams were pretty evenly matched. Both teams made a few mistakes, and both teams made a lot of plays. We had some girls really step up and get hits when we needed them.
“Overall, It was a good night.”
In the first game, Sam Hanson threw six innings and allowed seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Ayiana Rangel was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, and Jody Meisenheimer was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Mya Bryant and Sam Smeltzer each had two hits.
Meisenheimer pitched the second game, and she allowed eight hits and seven walks while striking out three.
Rangel was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Bryant was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Smeltzer was 2-for-4. Rylee Hardenburgh hit a triple. Brynn Fortner had three RBIs.