MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls swimming team scored dual victories against Alma and Manistee Saturday at Paine Aquatic Center in Manistee while the Orioles’ 200-yard medley relay qualified for the state meet.
Ludington’s medley relay team of Madison Bearup, Erika Hatch, Cora Mahler and Reese Willis won the race and qualified for the state meet. The quartet also swam to a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Mahler was an individual winner in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Bearup won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Willis won the 50 freestyle. Also taking victories was Kylie Sailor in the 500 freestyle and Izzie Lundberg in the 100 backstroke.
“The team had 16 lifetime-best swims and four season-best swims in individual events,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “There were also (more than) 10 lifetime best relay split times. This is very promising as we plan for the Coastal Conference meet in two weeks.”
Hatch also noted good swims by Kylie Hatch and Maggie Autrey in the 200 freestyle; Kaitlin Carlson and Ava Carlson in the individual medley; Katie Gronstal in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Autrey and Sophia Vivenzi in the 100 freestyle; Grace Higley in the 500 freestyle; and, Vivenzi in the 100 backstroke.
The Orioles swim their final home meet Thursday when they host Cadillac and Manistee.