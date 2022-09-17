VICTORY TWP. — Ludington’s cross country teams swept the top honors at their own invitational Saturday at West Shore Community College in Victory Township.

The Orioles’ girls had five of the top seven runners overall in dominating the field for the title. Fremont edged Manistee by five points second place. Pentwater was fifth.

Ludington’s boys downed Frankfort by nine points to win the title. Manistee was fourth, and Pentwater finished fifth.

Ludington’s Jose Flores was the top boys finisher as he was the race’s runner-up. Frankfort’s Skylar Werden won the race. Ludington’s Trey Keson finished eighth, and David Reisterer took 10th.

Pentwater was led by Abe VanDuinen, who finished fourth. Manistee’s top runners Luke Senters as he placed 12th, one slot ahead of teammate Jack O’Donnell.

“I’m super-excited to have my top four boys medal,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “We were competing against Ludington and Manistee and some bigger schools. Bode Powell is the only varsity athlete to set a new (personal record). I’m waiting for the other slots to be a stronger fifth so we can move up.

“Everyone was pretty happy with their times on what is a tough course.”

Summer Brower was the girls’ race winner. Fremont’s Linnea Paige was next followed by Manistee’s Cecilia Postma. Then there were four consecutive Orioles: Christina Theis, Nadia Grierson, Olivia Andersen and Mackenzie Keillor.

Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen finished eighth to lead the Falcons.

Boys team results: Ludington 40, Frankfort 49, White Cloud 78, Manistee 80, Pentwater 94.

Ludington boys: 2-Jose Flores, 17:53.30. 8-Trey Keson, 18:37.40. 10-David Reisterer, 19:02.80. 15-Nevin Slater, 19:41.70. 23-Jack Jura, 20:35.50. 29-Isaiah Boerema, 21:08.60. 33-Curtis Fuller, 21:47.30. 43-Owen Forrester, 23:30.80. 44-Kai Dila, 23:44.70. 51-Aidan Forrester, 26:17.10. 52-Owen Shaw, 26:39.40. 55-Aleksander deMorrow, 27:53.70. 56-Dylan Sniegowski, 31:08.30.

Pentwater boys: 4-Abe VanDuinen, 18:19.10. 21-Mitchel Daniels, 20:28.30. 25-James Davis, 20:49.10. 30-Wyatt Roberts, 21:13.90. 41-Ben Merten, 22:45.10. 49-Bode Powell, 24:39.10. 50-Logan Fatura, 25:34.40.

Manistee boys: 12-Luke Senters, 19:21.10. 13-Jack O’Donnell, 19:35.00. 22-Drew Mendians, 20:33.10. 27-Ethan Edmondson, 20:55.10. 32-Kaden Worch, 21:29.90. 36-Elliot Hoeflinger, 22:25.80. 38-Benjamin Celina, 22:39.00. 39-Ajae Gouker, 22:39.40. 42-Austin Benitez, 23:26.10. 46-Tug Thuemmel, 23:54.20. 54-Vincent Wang, 27:22.70.

Girls team results: Ludington 23, Fremont 63, Manistee 68, Frankfort 84, Pentwater 144, White Cloud 169, Orchard View 181.

Ludington girls: 1-Summer Brower, 20:37.60. 4-Christina Theis, 21:42.60. 5-Nadia Grierson, 21:47.00. 6-Olivia Andersen, 23:36.80. 7-Mackenzie Keillor, 24:00.90. 14-Anna Burton, 24:59.40. 26-Sophia Grierson, 26:22.60. 30-Rebecca Weinert, 27:04.30. 32-Katie Rangel, 27:15.80. 38-Grace Shamel, 28:22.40. 49-Ayla King, 32:53.50. 50-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 32:53.80. 51-Halle Korendyke, 32:55.20.

Pentwater girls: 8-Anna VanDuinen, 24:27.60. 41-Abby Hughes, 28:54.00. 42-Lauren Davis, 29:12.30. 43-Isabel Lopez, 29:15.10. 47-Ireland Breitner, 31:06.40. 52-Evalena Jeruzal, 33:05.20. 56-Mackenna Hasil, 37:19.10.

Manistee girls: 3-Cecilia Postma, 21:06.10. 10-Georgia Haag, 24:36.40. 16-Audrey Huizinga, 25:08.70. 18-Kate Somsel, 25:24.60. 24-Alayna Edmondson, 26:15.40. 35-Magdalena Herberger, 27:36.10. 37-Abbie Robinson, 28:00.10. 39-Evelyn Koller, 28:39.60. 57-Bianca Racito, 37:21.20.