HOLLAND — Ludington’s boys swimming team competed at the Mid-Season Division 3 Invitational Saturday hosted by Holland Christian, finishing 12th in the 12-team field.
“This meet is for Division 3 teams to see how they are doing up to this point in the season. Due to illnesses, we were the smallest team at the meet,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider said. “Even though we had to change our line-up on the way down, the boys did a great job of overcoming the changes and swam very well.
“The meet was hosted by Holland Christian who is three-peat Division 3 state champs also East Grand Rapids was there who was runner-up last year. It was great for the boys to see some of those team's swim. Now we are on to dual meets and conference meets.”
East Grand Rapids own the meet followed by Holland Christian. Manistee finished seventh.
Ludington scored points in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing 16th with the quartet of Kyle Wendt, Lucas Peterson, Hayden Made and Nevin Slater. Evan Bennett finished eighth in diving with a score of 318.95.
The Chippewas were led by its 200-yard freestyle relay team, which won the event. The quartet of Trevor Adamczak, Alec Lampen, Seth Thompson and Drew Mendians swam a time of 1:30.09. Lampen as he finished third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.27).