HOLLAND — The Ludington girls swim team lost a pair of double duals Tuesday to Holland Christian, 134-52, and Grand Haven, 142-44, at Holland Christian. Grand Haven defeated Holland Christian, 115-71.
Despite swimming against teams with a great deal more swimmers, the Orioles had 13 personal best times in individual events.
"We don't consider 20 to be a small team for our area, but when you walk on the pool deck and see close to 60 swimmers from one team, it can be a little intimidating," said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch.
Many of Ludington's new swimmers were in new events and Holland Christian and Grand Haven, a Division 1 school, had fast times that were state cut times.
Hatch conceded, "It was a good experience for the girls."
Hatch mentioned Cora Mahler, Grace Higley, Reese Willis, Izzie Lundberg, Meg Ruba, RyAnn Rohrer, and Erika Hatch as having notable swims on Tuesday night, especially while swimming in their second meet of the season.
"Our experienced swimmers did an awesome job encouraging newer team members, so that is nice to see, " Hatch commented.
Ludington swims again at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grand Rapids Northview.