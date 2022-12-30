ZEELAND — Ludington’s boys swimming team finished 10th at the Zeeland Invitational Friday in the 10-team field.

“We had a little fun with our line-up for this meet,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “We were supposed to have a fun meet with Manistee at the beginning of break, and for that, the boys got to pick their individual events and pick names out of a hat for relays. But since that (was) canceled, we decided to leave that line up for this meet.

“Although (we) had to change some relays due to boys missing and to try to get some qualified for state.”

The Orioles were one of just two Division 3 schools at the meet.

“We like to go to this meet to watch some really fast swims and watch how some of the top swimmers in the state swim. Everyone on the team dropped time. They have been working hard over break, and it has been showing off.”

Top finishers from the meet:

200-yard medley relay: 7-Owen Kasley, Lucas Miller, Lucas Peterson, Ignacio Molina, 1:54.20.

200 freestyle: 41-Reinhold Heinrich, 2:40.49.

200 individual medley: 22-Owen Kasley, 2:34.45.

50 freestyle: 18-Dylan Sniegowski, 24.77.

Diving: 12-Grady Sailor, 105.05.

100 butterfly: 17-Miller, 1:05.00.

100 freestyle: 53-Heinrich, 1:11.57.

500 freestyle: 19-Kasley, 6:00.83.

200 freestyle relay: 10-Kyle Wendt, Kasley, Peterson, Molina, 1:38.64.

100 backstroke: 13-Molina, 1:04.55.

100 breaststroke: 20-Rowen Vaara, 1:17.37.

400 freestyle relay: 17-Vaara, Gavin Smith, Trey Keson, Wendt, 4:05.64