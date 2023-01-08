SPRING LAKE — Ludington’s boys swimming team finished fourth at the five-school Spring Lake Invitational Saturday.

“All the boys swam well and had a lot of new season and lifetime-best swims,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “The team is still trying to fight off sickness and some (injuries) so we still haven’t been a full team yet. Looking forward to (Saturday where) we will be at the (Division 3) mid-season invite at Holland.”

Grand Rapids Northview won the the title going away, outscoring host Spring Lake by 329 points. Northview had 667 points and the Lakers had 338. Manistee was third with 297 points, and the Chippewas edged Ludington by nine points.

Ludington’s Ian Lundberg was the sole event winner as he won the diving competition.

Alec Lampen led the Chippewas with wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Trevor Adamczak had a win in the 100 butterfly. Lampen and Adamczak teamed with Tug Thummel and Drew Mendians to win the 400 freestyle relay.

200-yard medley relay: 2-Manistee (Alec Lampen, Drew Mendians, Trevor Adamczak, Gres Mandelli), 1:44.58. 4-Ludington (Owen Kasley, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Ignacio Molina), 1:55.79.

200 freestyle: 3-Tug Thummel, MHS, 1:58.49. 6-Ajae Gouker, MHS, 2:04.892.

200 individual medley: 2-Trevor Adamczak, MHS, 2:06.83.

50 freestyle: 1-Lampen, MHS, 21.97. 4-Molina, LHS, 23.77.

Diving: 1-Ian Lundberg, LHS, 237.35.

100 butterfly: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 58.21. 5-Dylan Sniegowski, LHS, 1:05.44. 6-Miller, LHS, 1:07.34.

100 freestyle: 2-Mendians, MHS, 51.39. 3-Molina, LHS, 53.48.

500 freestyle: 3-Thummel, MHS, 5:28.60. 4-Gouker, MHS, 5:35.89.

200 freestyle relay: 2-Ludington (Kyle Wendt, Peterson, Kasley, Molina), 1:38.76. 4-Manistee (Oliver Holtgren, Rafael Goncalves, Mandelli, Damien McEntaffer), 1:49.78.

100 backstroke: 1-Lampen, MHS, 53.62.

100 breaststroke: 2-Mendians, MHS, 1:04.70.

400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Adamczak, Thummel, Lampen, Mendians), 3:26.66. 5-Ludington (Sniegowski, Wendt, Gavin Smith, Lundberg), 4:00.77.