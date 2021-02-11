Ludington's boys swimming team got its season going Thursday night with a 100-65 victory against Mona Shores at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.
"The boys have been working very hard in practice," said Ludington boys swim coach Joe Schneider, "and I'm very proud of how they swam."
The Orioles earned victories in 10 of the races against Mona Shores, including taking first and second in four races alone.
Evan Walls won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races. He also swam a leg of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay with Chazz Rohrer, Max Hockanson and Evan Bennett.
Bennett won the 200-yard individual medley and the diving competition. Rohrer was the winner in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Hayden Madl, Colby Peplinski, Charles Austin and Andrew Talsma won their race.
Lucas Peterson was the winner in the 100-yard breaststroke to go with a third place in the 100 freestyle.
Hockanson won the 100-yard butterfly and was the individual medley runner-up.
Peplinski was the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke, and he took third in the diving. Talsma was third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle. Madl took second in the 100-yard backstroke and was third in the 50 freestyle. Austin was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle and was fourth in the 100 freestyle.