GRAND RAPIDS — The Ludington girls swim team faced several schools outside of the conference on Saturday at the Northview Invite in Grand Rapids and coach Kelley Hatch said, "There's a lot of energy and it's fun to race outside of our conference/division."
Ludington faced Northview, Hamilton, Manistee, Wayland, Grandville, Grand Rapids Christian, Byron Center and Caledonia and came away with a seventh place finish.
"The invitational is unique in that all of the individual events are shorter than normal (high school) events," Hatch said.
Eight season-best swims and 12 lifetime-best swims were achieved in individual events. Other time drops came from Maggie Autrey, Kylie Hatch, Anna Reister and Jocelyn Austin.
Point scorers on the day included the 200 yard medley relay team of Meg Ruba, Kylie Sailor, Reese Willis and Anna Reister; the 200 freestyle relay team of RyAnn Rohrer, Izzie Lundberg, Erika Hatch and Cora Mahler; Rohrer also scored in the 50 backstroke and the 100 freestyle; Lundberg added points in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Mahler in the 100 individual medley and the 50 butterfly; Willis in the 50 butterfly; and Hatch in the 50 breaststroke and the 100 individual medley.
The Orioles will compete at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Lake.