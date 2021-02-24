Manistee’s swimming and diving team topped Ludington and Alma in double duals meet Tuesday while Ludington went 1-1, taking care of Alma, at Ludington’s Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.
For Ludington, Chazz Rohrer was the lone swimmer to snag first place, as he took first in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. His 50 time of 22.99 seconds hit the state mark for him to qualify.
Evan Bennett took home first place in diving with Colby Peplinski placing second.
Second-place finishers for the Orioles were Max Hockanson in the 100-yard butterfly, as well as the 200- and 400-yard free relay teams of Rohrer, Peplinski, Bennett and Evan Walls.
Placing third for the Orioles were Bennett in the 200-yard individual medley, Lucas Peterson in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard medley relay team of Peterson, Hayden Madl, Charles Austin and Andrew Schrader.
Manistee had nine first place finishers, with Trevor Adamczak in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, Alec Lampen in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard individual medley, Ben Sullivan in the 500-yard freestyle and Zach Lee in the 100-yard breaststroke.
As for the relay teams, the 200-yard medley team of Lee, Lampen, Seth Thompson and Dylan Johnson took first, as well as the 200-yard freestyle team of Adamczak, Johsnon, Sullivan and Griffen Antal and the 400-yard freestyle team of Adamczak, Antal, Sullivan and Thompson.
Thompson led the Chippewas with two second-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, along with Sullivan in the 200-yard freestyle, Lee in the 200-yard individual medley, Johnson in the 50-yard freestyle, Mendians in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard medley relay team of Mendians, Marco Venturato, Harrison Harland and Hugo Marinella.