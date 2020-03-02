MANISTEE — It came down to the final event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay, and Manistee’s boys swimming and diving team pulled out a dramatic .02 seconds victory over Ludington to win the Coastal Conference Championship meet in Manistee on Saturday afternoon.
“It was a really good weekend for swimming. A lot of close races all weekend and some upsets as well. We ended up coming four points short behind Manistee for the championship,” said Ludington coach Joe Schroeder. “I’m so proud of all my swimmers this season and all the hard work they put in. Everybody (who) swam there hardest and all got new personal best times.
“The meet came down to the 400-(yard freestyle) relay where Manistee just out touched us.”
