Ludington's girls swimming and diving team finished third at its season-opening Ludington Relays meet Saturday at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.
The Orioles scored 98 points, finishing eight points behind Mona Shores. Traverse City won the five-school invitational. Manistee was fifth.
The Orioles won three of the relay events. Erika Hatch, Grace Higley, Kylie Sailor and Izzie Lundberg won the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 5:11.71.
Ayiana Rangel teamed with Higley, Sailor and Lundberg to win the 500-yard freestyle relay. Ludington's quartet of Reese Willis, Cora Mahler, Madison Bearup and Hatch to win the 200-yard freestyle relay.
After two weeks of practice, (I) was happy with how the team performed today," said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. "Many had the opportunity to race in events that they don't normally swim in."
Ludington next swims in a double dual Tuesday with Holland Christian at Grand Haven.
Traverse City 126, Mona Shores 106, Ludington 98, Cadillac 58, Manistee 42
400-yard medley relay: 3-Ludington (Madison Bearup, Erika Hatch, Cora Mahler, Reese Willis), 4:35.02.
400 freestyle relay: 2-Manistee (Lauren Mezeske, Laura Eix, Tatum Jensen, Macaela Bruce), 4:31.53. 4-Ludington (Maddie Reed, Maggie Autrey, Carley Sova, Grace Higley), 5:15.93.
200 breaststroke relay: 3-Ludington (Kylie Hatch, Carley Sova, Maddie Reed, Kylie Sailor), 2:59.60.
200 backstroke relay: 3-Ludington (Ayiana Rangel, Grace Higley, Sova, Izzie Lundberg), 2:30.88.
200 butterfly relay: 4-Manistee (Mezeske, Jensen, Laura Eix, Annika Arendt), 2:26.55. 5-Ludington (Willis, Kaitlin Carlson, K.Hatch, Mahler), 2:28.37.
400 medley relay: 1-Ludington (E.Hatch, Sailor, K.Hatch, Bearup), 5:11.71.
500 freestyle relay: 1-Ludington (Rangel, Higley, Sailor, Lundberg), 5:48.39.
200 medley relay: 1-Manistee (Mezeske, Jensen, Arendt, Eix), 2:22.97.5-Ludington (Rangel, Reed, Ava Carlson, K.Carlson), 2:47.59.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Ludington (Wllis, Mahler, E.Hatch, Bearup), 1:50.10. 4-Manistee (Bruce, Marina Reid, Graeleigh Jensen, Ge'Ge Hansen), 2:20.05.