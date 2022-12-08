GRAND HAVEN — Ludington’s boys swimming team started its dual portion of the season Thursday night with a defeat at Grand Haven where the Buccaneers tallied 95.5 points and the Orioles gathered 73.5 points.

“It’s always nice to start out season against Grand Haven like we have for several years,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “Both teams use this meet as a learning tool to show our new swimmers how dual meets go during the season.

“I also use it to start getting a glance at what some of the boys may swim as the season goes on. Despite missing almost half (of) the team to illness, we still (had) a very good meet. We had a lot of tropped times.”

The 200-yard medley relay team of Ignacio Molina, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller and Kyle Wendt won their race. The Orioles registered runner-up and third-place finishes. In the final three races, with the dual in hand, Grand Haven swam its entries as exhibitions.

200-yard medley relay: 1-Ignacio Molina, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Kyle Wendt, 1:55.22.

200 freestyle: 3-Gavin Smith, 2:24.87.

200 individual medley: 3-Dylan Sniegowski, 2:28.47.

50 freestyle: 2-Molina, 24.36.

Diving: 3-Ian Lundberg, 101.85.

100 butterfly: 2-Miller, 1:05.91

100 freestyle: 3-Molina, 54.42.

500 freestyle: 3-Sniegowski, 6:01.58.

200 freestyle relay: 2-Wendt, Peterson, Sniegowski, Molina, 1:41.59.

100 backstroke: 1-Wendt, 1:19.72. 2-Owen Forrester, 1:47.96.

100 breaststroke: 1-Peterson, 1:16.69. 2-Miller, 1:22.43. 3-Grady Sailor, 1:41.47.

400 freestyle relay: 1-Sniegowski, Forrester, Sailor, Lundberg, 4:42.55.