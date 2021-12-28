ZEELAND — The Ludington boys swimming and diving team competed at the Zeeland Invitational Tuesday, finishing seventh.
“Today’s invite was a great opportunity for the boys to watch some very fast kids,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “We were one of two Division 3 schools (there). All the others were Divisions 1 or 2.
“I’m very impressed with the boys as they still continue to drop time at every meet. We have a bit of a break from meets, so I’m excited to see the time drops on Jan. 8 at the Spring Lake Invite.”
Ludington’s top finisher was Evan Bennett, finishing second in diving with a score of 239.50. He was a little more than 11 points away from the winner, Cole Hysong of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. No other swimmers finished eighth or better.