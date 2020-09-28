Ludington’s girls swimming team scored a 124-55 victory against Alma Saturday afternoon at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.
The Orioles won 10 events, and in some areas, Ludington took first and second place.
“Senior Kendall Biggs had two exciting close races for first place in the 200 individual medley and the 100(-yard) breaststroke,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “She won the 100 breaststroke by only 0.19 (seconds). She was close to her lifetime best swims in both events.
“The team had 14 lifetime-best and 10 season-best swims in individual events.”
Biggs also was a part of the winning 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. On the 200 medley relay, she was with RyAnn Rohrer, Meg Ruba and Paige Rasbach. On the 200 freestyle relay, she swam with Anna Reister, Anna Wietrzykowski and Rasbach.
Wietrzykowski won a pair of races, the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. She was with Ruba, Rohrer and Erika Hatch in the 400 freestyle relay.
Rohrer won the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and she was on the pair of winning relays. Hatch won the 100 butterfly, and Reister took the diving.
“I was impressed with swims by Payton Shoup and Grace Higley in both the 200 and 500 freestyle, Justice Duffield in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Kylie Sailor in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Ayiana Rangel and Kaitlin Carlson in the 500 freestyle and Jocelyn Austin in the 200 free and 100 back. The girls had some tough sets in practice this week, so to still see some significant time drops is impressive.
“We continue to work towards finding events that are a good fit for our younger swimmers, as well as developing some strong (individual medley) and butterfly event swimmers.”
Ludington returns to action with a Coastal Conference meet Thursday in Cadillac.