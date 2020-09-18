MANISTEE — Ludington's girls swimming and diving team scored a victory against Manistee at Paine Aquatic Center Thursday evening.
"Even though Manistee won all three relays," said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch, "the girls won the meet by 17 points with their depth."
Hatch said there were 14 lifetime-best swims and 10 season-best swims on Thursday in the individual events.
Paige Rasbach won the 200-yard individual medley with Anna Reister taking the diving. Anna Wietrzykowski won the 100 freestyle and Kendall Biggs won the 100 breaststroke.
Hatch said several other swimmers had good showings on Thursday. Kaitlin Carlson did well in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Justice Duffield, Erika Hatch and RyAnn Rohrer swam well in the 100 butterfly. Grace Higley did well in the 100 freestyle. Reister did well in the 500 freestyle. Meg Ruba and Rohrer swam well int eh 100 backstroke.