MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team was edged by Traverse City’s team by 30 points at the UP North Invitational Saturday hosted by Manistee.
Ludington scored 542 points while Traverse City scored 572 points. Manistee scored 436 points, and Fremont scored 279 points.
“This meet was a trial run of what conference meet may look like in a few weeks, and things went pretty smoothly,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “Divers also had the opportunity to complete an 11 dive list.”
Ludington’s Anna Wietryzkowski won both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events and RyAnn Rohrer won the 10- yard breaststroke. Hatch said there were 11 lifetime personal records and several season-best times.
Hatch said she was impressed with time drops from Gracy Higley in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle; Erika Hatch in the 200-yard individual medley; Maddie Reed and Jocelyn Austin in the 50-yard freestyle; Anna Reister in diving and the 100 freestyle; Kaitlin Carlson, Meg Ruba and Emma Teske in the 500-yard freestyle; Izzie Lundberg in the 100-yard backstroke; and Kylie Sailor in the individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Season best swims included Hannah Filter in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Rohrer and Hatch in the 100 breaststroke.
Hatch noted that Manistee’s 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays qualified for state and Lauren Mendians qualified in the 50-freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.
Ludington hosts Fremont on Tuesday and Manistee on Thursday. Spectators are not allowed at this time, but the meets will be livestreamed on the Donald C. Baldwin Pool Facebook page.
Team results: Traverse City 572, Ludington 542, Manistee 436, Fremont 279.
200-yard medley relay: 2-Ludington (RyAnn Rohrer, Kendall Biggs, Hannah Filter, Anna Wietrzykowski), 2:06.78. 3-Manistee (Lauren Mezeske, Maddie Fox, Flaminia Coitti, Brooklyn Blair), 2:10.03. 5-Ludignton (Justice Duffield, Erika Hatch, Meg Ruba, Emma Teske), 2:19.34. 6-Manistee (Maygen Vasquez, Lillie Schmutzler, Tatum Jensen, Hope Erlandson), 2:27.60.
200 freestyle: 1-Wietrzykowski, LHS, 2:17.28. 3-Reanna Sutter, MHS, 2:24.51. 4-Filter, LHS, 2:24.69.
200 individual medley: 1-Coitti, MHS, 2:18.99. 4-Biggs, LHS, 2:44.82. 5-Hatch, LHS, 2:45.42. 6-Paige Rasbach, LHS, 2:46.30.
50 freestyle: 1-Lauren Mendians, MHS, 24.75. 2-Rohrer, LHS, 26.27. 5-Schmutzler, 27.97.
Diving: 3-Anna Reister, LHS, 212.30. 5-Izzie Lundberg, LHS, 188.05.
100 butterfly: 2-Mendians, MHS, 1:01.16. 3-Biggs, LHS, 1:12.84. 5-Filter, LHS, 1:18.52. 6-Duffield, LHS, 1:25.42.
100 freestyle: 2-Mezeske, MHS, 1:00.68. 5-Blair, MHS, 1:02.96. 6-Reister, LHS, 1:04.54.
500 freestyle: 1-Wietrzykowski, LHS, 6:17.48. 3-Ruba, LHS, 6:25.84. 4-Teske, LHS, 6:49.06. 5-Annika Arendt, MHS, 6:53.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Mendians, Mezeske, Coitti, Schmutzler), 1:45.85. 3-Ludington (Rasbach, Hatch, Reister, Ruba), 1:56.00. 5-Manistee (Sutter, Blair, Jensen, Laura Eix), 1:59.02. 6-Ludington (Biggs, Lundberg, Filter, Kylie Sailor), 2:02.65.
100 backstroke: 4-Duffield, LHS, 1:21.73. 5-Vasquez, MHS, 1:23.44. 6-Teske, LHS, 1:24.31.
100 breaststroke: 1-Rohrer, LHS, 1:13.94. 3-Hatch, LHS, 1:22.68. 5-Schmutzler, MHS, 1:26.38. 6-Sailor, LHS, 1:29.11.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Mendians, Mezeske, Coitti, Blair), 3:55.76. 3-Ludington (Wietrzykowski, Reister, Rasbach, Rohrer), 4:10.71. 4-Manistee (Sutter, Eix, Jensen, Vasquez), 4:36.77.