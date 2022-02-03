FREMONT — Ludington’s boys swimming team scored a 56-29 victory Thursday evening at Fremont.
“The boys are starting to push themselves,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “Many had their best times of the season and career.”
Fremont didn’t have a diving board, and that allowed Ludington’s ace diver Evan Bennett to swim a different event.
“So we put Evan… in the (100-yard freestyle) to race Hayden Madl, and what a race it was,” Schneider said. “Madl out-touched Bennett by 0.04 (seconds).”
Madl had a time of 54.57 seconds, and Bennett’s time was 54.61.
Madl and Bennett teamed Lucas Peterson and Kyle Wendt to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:57.61.
Lucas Miller was another individual winner, taking the 50-yard freestyle (26.44 seconds).
Miller teamed with Rowen Vaara, Gavin Smith and Matthew Snyder to win the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:11.75).
Taking second were Vaara in the 200 freestyle (2:15.06) and Smith in the 500 freestyle (6:02.86). Finishing third was Smith in the 200 freestyle (2:15.81).