HOLLAND — Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team competed at the MHSAA Division 3 state swimming and diving competition Friday and Saturday at the Holland Aquatic Center in Holland, and the Orioles registered a handful of top-16 finishes.
The clostest Ludington came to a top-eight finish and All-State honors was in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Ludington’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Chazz Rohrer, senior Colby Peplinski, junior Evan Bennett and senior Evan Walls finished 11th with a time of 1:30.90. Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s quartet finished just 0.45 seconds ahead of them for 10th. Mason won the race with a time of 1:26.52.
Rohrer and Walls competed in the 50-yard freestyle race with Rohrer finishing 12th and Walls taking 16th. Rohrer’s time was 22.15 seconds and Walls’ time was 22.41 seconds. Detroit Country Day senior Jacob Ryan won the state title with a time of 20.58 seconds.
Walls was 16th in the 100-yard freestyle race. He finished with a time of 49.39 seconds, and he was edged by Plainwell senior Jacob Herbert by 0.05 seconds. Walls, though, out-touched Hamilton junior Zachary Boehm by 0.01 seconds and Grand Rapids Christian junior Ben Rusticus by 0.03 seconds. Holland Christian’s Colin Kalkman was the state champion with a time of 45.72 seconds.
Ludington junior Evan Bennett scored 113.95 points during the preliminary rounds of the diving competition on Friday.