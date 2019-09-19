GRANT — The Ludington tennis team continued its success in the Coastal Conference on Wednesday afternoon by defeating the Grant Tigers, 7-1.

"Our lone loss came at No. 1 singles, Luke (Kolb) to Karlton (Zerlaut), 3-6, 5-7. That may be the best match I have ever seen Luke play in four years, Karlton is one of the top players in the state, I am so proud of Luke," said Ludington coach Rob Killips.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.