Ludington’s boys tennis team scored an 8-0 victory against Grant Wednesday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
The victory for the Orioles made them undefeated in dual play in the Coastal Conference with a 4-0 mark. The remaining half of the conference title will be decided at the league tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, hosted by Ludington.
“It was nice to get this taken care of and head toward the tournament in good shape,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “We are also keeping our focus on the regional.
“We have a huge tournament Saturday against the best teams in the area where we will face Allegan, Holland Christian and Petoskey.”
The Orioles are headed to Allegan Saturday for the Allegan Invite.