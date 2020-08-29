TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s boys tennis team finished fourth in a quad meet that involved Whitehall and Maple City Glen Lake at Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
The Orioles finished a point behind Whitehall and Glen Lake, which tied for second.
“We were again without our No. 1 singles player, and that just adds to the challenge of the whole thing,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “We played well, and after hearing the standings, I was amazed we really were only a shot or two off from second place. There were several matches that could have swung the other way.”
The No. 4 doubles team of sophomores Jacob Ratcliffe and Andrew Barz went 3-0 to win their flight. The No. 3 doubles team of juniors Nathaniel Seymour and Ethan Walden went 2-1 and finished as the flight runner-up.
“It was nice to walk away with a flight champion today because this is a very solid St. Francis team,” Killips said. “A handful of players on that team have already been state champions and some even at the flights they are currently playing. That’s a tall order when you roll in with a relatively young and inexperienced team.”
Charles Kolb went 2-1 at No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Robby Killips and Jack Stidham and the No. 2 doubles team of Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnston each went 1-2.
“I thought we played well and continue to get better,” Killips said. “We will close the gap on these teams before we see them again as we get more and more match experience.”
Ludington returns to play Tuesday when it travels to play Traverse City Central and Petoskey in Traverse City.