The Ludington tennis team had a make-up conference match on Thursday with Fremont at Schoenherr Tennis Center, and the Orioles came away with a convincing 7-1 victory over the Packers.

Ludington swept all of the doubles flights and picked up wins from No. 1 singles Luke Kolb, No. 2 singles Carson Holmes and No. 3 singles Ben Laman.

"I thought we played very well today. We just need to continue to get better every time out," said Ludington coach Rob Killips.

The Orioles are back in action next Wednesday at Grant in a dual conference match.