Ludington’s boys tennis team opened the season by finishing second to East Kentwood at a quad Friday at Schoenherr Tennis Center.

“We are still playing around with our line-up, and this came awful early in the season for us, especially because of the adjusted MHSAA schedule,” Ludington coach Rob Killips said.

