HOLLAND — Ludington’s girls tennis team tied Whitehall for runner-up honors at the MHSAA Division 3 regional Friday at Holland Christian.
With the runner-up finish, the Orioles are headed to the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament in Midland, June 3-4.
The Orioles and Vikings each scored nine points, edging fourth place Fruitport by a point and Spring Lake by two points. The host Maroons scored 19 points to win the regional championship.
“It was one tough day. Our No. 3 and No. 4 singles were the last two on the court,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “We both had to play Holland Christian.
“We could have finished tied for second or ended up fifth or sixth place,” Brown said later. “The last four or five hours, a lot of pressure on these kids and a lot of pressure on fans. Everyone was on the edge of their seats. They knew it was going to be close.”
Ludington qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
Kelly McPike, who came in seeded second at No. 3 singles, scored three wins en route to the regional championship. McPike defeated top-seeded Eva VanKlompenberg, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, for the regional title.
McKenzie Sarto went from the the third seed to the regional title. Sarto won two hard-fought matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals then beat the fourth seed for the title.
“We only had seven points (before those title matches). They went out there and were the two girls that won it for us,” Brown said. “Everybody did their part. These girls just stepped up today and play that level. It was amazing.
“Mackenzie got done with her match, and I asked her how is it going to feel to go to state? And the girls all exploded. It was something we needed for our program. The girls put in a lot of hours. Some of these kids like Kelly McPike were doing four-girl workouts in the fall.”
Ludington’s Emma McKinley reached the semifinals at No. 1 singles, winning her first match-up before falling in straight sets to eventual champion Hope Rhodes of Holland Christian.
At No. 2 singles, Hannah Glanville won her opening match, but also fell to the eventual champion of her flight, Grace Sweet of Fruitport.
At No. 1 doubles, Lillian Kolb and Mia Pung upset the second-seeded tandem from Spring Lake before falling the semifinals to Whitehall’s pair.
Grace Higley and Morgan Sanocki at No. 2 doubles dropped their opening match to a pair from Fruitport. At No. 3 doubles, Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto lost their opening match to the top-seeded pair from Holland Christian. The No. 4 doubles team of Sarah Gibson and Emilie Phillips also fell to the top top-seeded tandem from Holland Christian.