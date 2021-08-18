PORTLAND — The Ludington boys tennis team made the trip to Portland worthwhile by winning the quad meet, the first victory of the Portland quad in many years.
"About mid-morning I realized that if we finished off a few matches we were actually in a position to win," said LHS coach Rob Killips.
And win they did, outpacing DeWitt, 18-16. Host Portland and Almont were the other teams in the quad.
Flight winners were sophomore Reece Ward at No.4 singles; sophomores Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No.1 doubles; seniors Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas at No. 2 doubles; Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston at No. 3 doubles; and, junior Andrew Barz and sophomore Chaz Leonard at No. 4 doubles.
Junior Nathan Reisterer was a flight runner-up at No. 2 singles.
"Overall, we exceeded expectations today, and I could not be prouder of the team. Outside of the win and the flight places, some really significant things happened today," said Killips.
He was impressed with Nathan Reisterer's work on the day. After dropping his first set 0-6, Reisterer really turned it on and won the opening match, finished 2-1, and was runner-up.
"Sophomore Charles Kolb picked up his first win at No. 1 singles, which was huge because the competition was outstanding at that flight," Killips said, adding, "Reece Ward won three absolute marathon matches with (the) heat in the mid-to-upper 80s."
Ludington is host to a second quad of the season on Friday at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.