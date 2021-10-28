Ludington’s Charles Kolb, Robby Killips and Jack Stidham earned honors from both the Coastal Conference from the coaches in the Muskegon Area, it was announced recently.
Kolb was named to the all-Coastal Conference first team in singles play while Killips and Stidham were named in doubles play.
Killips and Stidham were also first team all-Muskegon Area in doubles play while Kolb was named to the second team for all-Muskegon Area.
Five Orioles were named to Coastal Conference honors for their play this fall, too. Nathan Reister was a second team all-Coastal Conference honoree in singles play.
Taking honorable mention honors from the league were the doubles team of Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas and the doubles team of Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston.